Hugh Jackman mourns 'extraordinary' father

Hugh Jackman is mourning the death of his "extraordinary" father Christopher Jackman.

The Wolverine actor took to social media on Monday to post a photo of his dad, and in the accompanying caption, shared that Christopher had passed away on Australia's Father's Day on Sunday.

"In the early hours of Father's Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away," the 52-year-old wrote. "And whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he is now at peace with God."

Hugh didn't share any further details, such as when the funeral will be held.

But in light of the sad news, a number of the star's friends offered him their condolences, including Ryan Reynolds, who posted: "I was lucky to have met him."