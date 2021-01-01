Jane Birkin 'doing well' after suffering minor stroke

Jane Birkin is recovering from a stroke.

The actress/singer was scheduled to make an appearance at the American Film Festival in Deauville, France, but on Monday, a family representative issued a statement to AFP confirming she wouldn’t be in attendance.

"(Birkin) suffered a minor form of stroke a few days ago," they said, before adding that the 74-year-old is "doing well".

Birkin was set to promote Jane by Charlotte, a documentary film about her life directed by her daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg.

The star, who shot to fame in France after performing alongside Serge Gainsbourg on La Chanson de Slogan - the theme song for their 1969 movie Slogan - has mainly resided in Paris since the late 1960s.