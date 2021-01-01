Phoebe Waller-Bridge exits Mr & Mrs Smith series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will no longer star in the upcoming Mr & Mrs Smith TV series.

The Fleabag creator, who was tapped to co-star in the series by Solo co-star Donald Glover, has left the Amazon project over creative differences, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show was to be a re-imagining of the 2005 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie film, in which the pair played a married couple who are also secretly assassins tasked with kiling each other. Behind the scenes Pitt and Jolie famously sparked a real-life romance that ended his marriage to then wife Jennifer Aniston.

The new series is still set to debut in 2022 but a replacement star has yet to be announced.

A source close to the new show said Glover and Waller-Bridge remain friends after their work split and described the decision to no longer work together on the show as "amicable."

News of the creative collaboration was first announced in February, as part of an eight-figure deal that Glover signed with the retail-streaming giant.

The actor and musician is currently in post-production for the third season of his hit series, Atlanta, which is set to premiere in 2022. He is also reportedly developing another series with Amazon, called Hive, that surrounds a "Beyonce-like figure." President Barack Obama's daughter Malia has been hired for the project's writer's room.

Meanwhile, Waller-Bridge is working on a fourth and final season of Killing Eve. She is also starring in Indiana Jones 5 and is developing projects of her own for Amazon, as part of a deal she signed with the streaming giant in 2019.