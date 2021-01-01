Janet Jackson releases teaser for upcoming documentary

Janet Jackson is sharing a glimpse of her upcoming documentary, JANET.



Released on Instagram Monday, the teaser showcases a cast of superstars speaking about the pop icon's impact, including Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, and Paula Abdul.



"This is what a superstar looks like," Elliott says of the 55-year-old, who executive produces the story of her life alongside her brother Randy Jackson. "She's an empowered woman," Carey states, with Abdul adding "She is a force to be reckoned with."



Family of the Together Again hitmaker appear in the teaser as well, with archival footage of the late Michael Jackson and a clip of her older brother, Tito, saying "She will always be my baby sister" against the sound of off-camera fans screaming her name.



"This is my story told by me, not through someone else's eyes," the singer says in the trailer, with her 1986 hit Control playing over the footage. According to Variety, the two-part film took five years to make and shows the Jackson family grieving over the loss of their father, Joe, who passed away in 2018.



It also touches on the star's 2004 Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake, when his bodice-ripping act caused a controversy that still has people talking nearly two decades later..



JANET is set to be released over two days in January 2022, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of Jackson's first self-titled album.