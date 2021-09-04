Lily Collins weds Charlie McDowell

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are officially married.

The Emily in Paris actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself and Charlie kissing under a canopy with a forest setting in the background.

In the accompanying caption, Lily revealed that the ceremony was held at Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado over the weekend.

"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife," she wrote. "On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond."

In addition, Lily shared a close-up photo of her custom-made white lace Ralph Lauren wedding gown with high-neck, flowing train, and matching cape, and credited Fiona Stiles with her bridal make-up and hairstylist Gregory Russell with her chic low bun.

"Never been happier...," the 32-year-old added. "What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I'll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start..."

The One I Love director Charlie, the son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen, uploaded the same photos and added: "I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I've ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins."

Lily, the daughter of musician Phil Collins, and Charlie, 38, started dating in 2019 and got engaged in September 2020.