Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin split - report

Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin have reportedly parted ways.

The reality TV star and the model began dating in October 2020, but evidently split earlier this month.

"Amelia was the one who ended things," a source told Us Weekly, while another insider added: "They're both taking it in stride."

Neither Scott nor Amelia have commented on the news.

However, the 20-year-old's mother, Lisa Rinna, posted a smiley face emoji on an Instagram post featuring a link to an article about the breakup, seemingly hinting at her approval.

The split comes shortly after the couple hit headlines in late August when Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima posted direct messages allegedly sent to him by Scott on social media in which he commented on the TV personality's PDA with her new beau Travis Barker during a recent trip to Italy.

"Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," Scott's message apparently read.

Scott, 38, and Kourtney were in a relationship from 2005 until 2015 and share three children. The brunette beauty dated Younes from 2017 until 2019.