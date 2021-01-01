AnnaSophia Robb engaged

{AnnaSophia Robb is engaged to her boyfriend Trevor Paul.

The Carrie Diaries actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the exciting news.

“I want to be with you everywhere! And now I get to. We got engaged!!! YAHHHHOOOOOOO!” the 27-year-old captioned a blurry photo of her holding Trevor’s face and flashing her engagement ring. “He’s my best friend, the greatest man I know, & a real bad b**ch, I feel pure joy beginning the rest of our lives together!”

Accordingly, many of AnnaSophia’s celebrity friends were quick to send her congratulatory messages.

“I couldn’t smile any wider if I wanted to. You two are the greatest and I love you both,” wrote Joey King, while Tan France added: “HUGE congrats, love!! So happy for you.”

AnnaSophia started dating Trevor back in 2019.