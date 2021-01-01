Olivia Munn and John Mulaney expecting first child

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are going to be parents.

The Newsroom actress and the stand-up comedian began dating earlier this year, and during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, Mulaney confirmed Munn is pregnant.

Though noting that he was "nervous" to disclose the news, the 39-year-old stated that he was "really, really happy" after experiencing a tumultuous year in his personal life.

"In the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. She's kind of held my hand (through everything)... And we're having a baby together," he smiled.

And while thanking his longtime friend Meyers for his support, Mulaney continued, "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery."

Prior to sharing the baby news, the star offered a rundown of his "challenging" year, which included several trips to rehab amid a battle with drug and alcohol addiction and filing for divorce from his ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler.

Reflecting on his issues, Mulaney revealed that Meyers and some other close friends, including Fred Armisen, staged an intervention shortly after he hosted the Halloween episode of Saturday Night Live last year.

"I continued using drugs, you and some other friends staged an intervention, as you recall. I went to rehab again, this time for two months. I got out in February and I lived in sober living for another two months," he added.