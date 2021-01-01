Zachary Levi wishes he'd had more to do in Thor movies

Zachary Levi was disappointed with his role in the 'Thor' movies.

The 40-year-old actor - who played Warrior Three member Fandral in 'The Dark World' and 'Ragnarok' after having to quit the first movie due to scheduling conflicts with his show 'Chuck' - had a second chance at the part when Josh Dallas left the role, but it wasn't what he expected.

Speaking at the 2021 DragonCon, he said: "To be honest, I had seen the first one, and I didn’t really feel like The Warriors Three were used all that well.

"So, I was like, ‘Hey, are you going to actually use these folks?’ And they said, ‘Oh no, we’re gonna use The Warriors Three a lot in Thor: The Dark World. A lot. Yeah, you’re going to be busy.’

"And I was like, ‘Okay,’ so I signed up for it... I didn’t have that much to do, you know? And really, nothing to do in the third one.”

Levi admitted he knew he would be dying in the third instalment, but he thought he'd have more to do before the character was killed off.

He added. “I knew I was going to die in the third one. I didn’t know I was going to die, having said nothing.

"Even the few words they gave me were going to be taken away… and even if I didn’t die, they were probably going to snap me out of existence anyway, who am I kidding?”

However, the 'Shazam!' star insisted he is still "grateful" for being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He said: "I died in the Marvel Universe... and then I got reborn in the DC Universe. And I can't even tell you how unbelievably cool taht is and how grateful I am for that."