Harrison Ford resumes filming for Indiana Jones 5

Harrison Ford has resumed filming on the new 'Indiana Jones' movie.

The 79-year-old actor - who stars as the titular daredevil archaeologist in the big screen franchise - sustained a shoulder injury in a choreographed fight scene at Pinewood Studios back in June and had been out of action for almost three months as a result.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Everyone's relieved to see him back and fighting fit.

"Filming has been held up but hopefully now it can get back on train."

The movie - which sees James Mangold taking on directing duties from long-time lead Steven Spielberg - has had its share of setbacks after shooting was previously pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ford is said to have undertaken a gruelling exercise regime for the film by walking and cycling up to 40 miles a day and eating energy bars to keep himself in shape.

A source said: "It’s incredible. He seems to live a very strict routine. You can set your watch by the things he does at the same time every day.

"It’s clockwork, very regimented. It’s wake up, lunch, a very long bike ride, then he’s at the film set from 6pm.

"He then arrives back at the hotel around 5am. That exercise and work regime would be punishment for a man half his age. It’s real dedication."

Ford is known for doing his own stunts on set and Spielberg previously confessed that he was an "idiot" for letting the star take on risky scenes such as the boulder run in 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'.

The legendary filmmaker said: "A double would have cheated his head down, so Harrison volunteered to do it himself.

"There were five shots of the rock from five different angles – each one done twice – so Harrison had to race the rock ten times.

"He won ten times – and beat the odds. He was lucky – and I was an idiot for letting him try it."

And his most recent injury isn't the first time he's been hurt at work after he broke his leg on the set of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens) when he got caught by a hydraulic door in the Millennium Falcon.