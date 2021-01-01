Rege-Jean Page left Bridgerton group chat after exiting the show

Rege-Jean Page decided to leave the Bridgerton group chat following his exit from the show.

Speaking to GQ, the 31-year-old claimed he was no longer in the group chat related to the series to avoid putting showrunners in an “awkward situation” where they had to remove him from it.

The actor, who played the beloved Duke of Hastings on the Netflix hit, said the universe of the period drama had “expanded” so he doesn’t believe his absence from the chat will be missed.

Page announced in April that he wouldn’t be returning to the series, which premiered in December 2020 to an audience of 82 million in the first month. The part landed him his first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series.

Following the news, Page spoke to Variety about the shocking move.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” he recalled, referencing conversations with producers. “(I thought), ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit, and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

When asked if he would be open to making a cameo on the next season of the period drama, Page said, “You know I couldn’t tell you ... Isn’t there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren’t suspecting?”