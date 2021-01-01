Mary Steenburgen lauds Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins's wedding as a 'beautiful dream'

Mary Steenburgen has gushed over her son Charlie McDowell’s wedding to Lily Collins.

The 68-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to congratulate the newlyweds, who tied the knot at Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado over the weekend.

“Charlie, my son, and Lily, my daughter-in-law!!! Thank you for letting us all bask in the sheer beauty of your love for each other,” the Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star wrote. "My heart is overflowing and it almost feels like the last few days were some sort of beautiful dream. But it is all real, and I feel like the luckiest mother in the world.”

In response, The One I Love director thanked his mother for the well-wishes.

“Mom, next time I get married just ask for the photo instead of posting a screenshot with the tags showing. Also I love you,” McDowell replied in a comment, referencing the tags that can be seen on the photo.

“Couldn’t be happier to be your new daughter-in-law. Truly. Just so so so,” Collins commented, punctuating the message with heart emojis.

The proud mum shared a second photo from the wedding in a separate post, sans tags, where she is seen posing in a brown Ralph Lauren gown next to her 38-year-old son.

Mary also took the time to thank all of the vendors from the event in the caption.

The Oscar winner shares Charlie and daughter Lilly with actor Malcolm McDowell. The pair divorced in 1990, and Mary has been married to The Good Place actor Ted Danson since 1995.