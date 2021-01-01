Selena Gomez reflects on fake tan fail at 2018 Met Gala

Selena Gomez has reflected on the time she wore too much fake tan to a high-profile event.

In a new tutorial for Vogue.com, the singer/actress opened up about her go-to beauty products and favourite items from her Rare Beauty cosmetics line.

But when it came time to apply a little bronzer, Selena explained that she now uses the absolute minimum of the powder after experiencing a fashion fail at the 2018 Met Gala.

“For the Met Gala, I was getting ready and we wanted to add some colour, so put on some tanning lotion and it looked really beautiful and very even. As the evening kept going on, it was getting a little darker and darker and I didn’t notice it. And I’m at the Met Gala, basically one of the (most prestigious), beautiful events, and I’m walking, trying to look all beautiful, and I look at a photo of myself when I sit down and I’m completely orange,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘This is going to be terrible because I’m going to be eaten alive about this.’”

Instead of waiting for online trolls to make comments about the bronzer on social media, Selena decided to get ahead of them by posting her own hilarious video showing her running away from the bash in her Coach gown.

“So, I had my security take a video of me because my first reaction was just to get the hell out of there. I’m running to my car and I’m literally hauling fast to get to my car, and I put it online and said, ‘This is my reaction to seeing my Met Gala photos!’” the 29-year-old laughed.