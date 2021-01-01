Jennifer Lawrence expecting first child with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her first child.



The Hunger Games star shared the news she and her art director husband Cooke Maroney are to be parents on Wednesday. A rep for the actress confirmed the news to Page Six.



Lawrence,31, and the 37-year-old began dating in 2018 and were engaged the following February. The couple wed in 2019 at the Belcourt of Newport estate in Newport, Rhode Island. The star-studded guest list included long-time pal Amy Schumer, Adele, Kris Jenner, and Emma Stone.



In a 2019 interview for the podcast Naked with Catt Sadler, the actress gushed over her feelings for her then fiance, calling him "the greatest human being I've ever met."



"I don't know, I started with the basics," Lawrence said after being asked why she wanted to marry him. "'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?' It's just, this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's - you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honoured to become a Maroney."