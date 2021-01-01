Bob Odenkirk returns to Better Call Saul set

Bob Odenkirk is back at work after suffering a heart attack.



The 58-year-old comedian announced his return to set on Twitter with a photo of himself in his hair and make-up chair.



"Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people," he wrote. "(By the way) this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!"



In July, the Undone actor was rushed to the hospital after collapsing while filming the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off series in New Mexico. After castmates and fans rallied online to support the actor, he shared that he experienced a "small heart attack" and was due to make a full recovery.



"Hi. It's Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much," he wrote at the time.



"I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs (sic) support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon," Odenkirk concluded.