James Corden gets temporary restraining order against stalker

James Corden has been granted a temporary restraining order against a woman who he alleges has been harassing him for months.



In documents obtained by TMZ, the Late Late Show host alleges a 30-year-old woman has shown up at his house multiple times, insisting that the comedian should be married to her instead of his wife, Julia Carey. The woman is accused of camping outside of his house for six days until authorities asked her to leave.



He alleges the harassment extended to his set of the CBS late night talk show, where the 43-year-old claims she showed up on set saying she was there to marry him. According to police, she claimed that her and the Cats star were to travel to Las Vegas together to formalise their union. The filings claim Carey, in her view, had "stolen" the comedian from her and needed to be "out of the picture."



The temporary restraining order requires the woman to stop all attempts to contact Corden and stay at least 100 metres away from him, his wife, and his three young children.