Megan Fox describes relationship with Machine Gun Kelly as 'karmic'

Megan Fox believes her relationship with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly was destined to happen.

In an interview with CR Fashion Book, the 35-year-old opened up about her instant connection with the musician.

"I think part (of our connection) comes naturally because our relationship is so karmic that our spirit, our souls, are so intertwined on that higher plane," the Transformers star explained. "A lot of it is handled for us by our ancestors and the spirits and energies that are watching over us."

Fox and Kelly met on set of the indie film Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020. Rumours swirled that the two had linked up after the set shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, causing speculation that Fox had split from her husband of 10 years Brian Austin Green. The two made their relationship public in June 2020, about a month after Green revealed he and Fox had been separated since December 2019.

Since then, the Jennifer's Body actress has talked openly about how she felt an instant connection with the 31-year-old. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about meeting him on set, she said she knew he was going to be her "twin flame".

"Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time," she stated. "So, we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."