Kelsey Grammer remembers Frasier co-creator killed in 9/11 attacks

Kelsey Grammer has paid tribute to Frasier co-creator David Angell, who died in the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago on Saturday.

Frasier was on a break production on 11 September 2001, when terrorists crashed planes into both World Trade Center towers in New York, The Pentagon in Washington D.C., directly killing 2,996 people.

Two of those were Angell and his wife of 30 years, Lynn, who were passengers on the hijacked American Airlines Flight 11 that crashed into the World Trade Center.

The couple were flying from their home in Cape Cod to Los Angeles so David could attend the table for an upcoming Frasier episode and the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Remembering his thoughts on losing his friend, Grammer told Deadline: ""It is a day of loss that I always remember. I was awakened by a friend of mine who lives in New York. He said, 'They got us, they got us, they've taken out the World Trade towers.' I turned on the TV and saw what was going on.

"I remember I'd invited David and his wife to come to a party that weekend; I spoke to him on Saturday. He said, 'Oh, we were going to come home but we decided we'd stay an extra couple of days. We're going to come back on Tuesday.'"

That was the last time Grammer spoke with Angell - and he quickly realised on the morning of the attacks that his pal was in danger.

"I seem to remember saying to myself, oh, Lord, I hope that isn't the flight he was going to take home, and then of course I found out that it was."

Paying tribute, the star added: "There was a gathering that was put together by the other producers where people got up and spoke about him. He was a terrific writer. He was also a really nice guy. It was great to know him, and so losing him was something everybody felt like a gut shot."