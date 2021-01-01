Anya Taylor-Joy reflects on 'very frightening' experiences with paparazzi

Anya Taylor-Joy has candidly discussed some of her "very frightening" experiences with paparazzi.



Following the success of The Queen's Gambit, the actress is one of the most sought-after names in Hollywood, with her upcoming projects including Last Night in Soho and The Northman.



But while most people she encounters are very nice, in an interview for the October 2021 issue of Tatler magazine, Anya confessed her interactions with photographers haven't always been so enjoyable.



"Most people are sweet and kind and just want to have a conversation, and I love that," she shared. "Well, there are other times when you're just one person facing off against 20 and that's just physically not safe. It can be very frightening when there are whole bunches of men with cameras attached to their faces running after you down the street."



However, Anya recently discovered on a trip to New York City that she can take the power back in the situation by calmly introducing herself to waiting snappers.



"The next morning, I went out and I said, 'Hello, my name is Anya. Let's lower down the camera and let's meet.' I am not prey. I don't want to run. I'd rather be like, 'I understand this is your job and I hope that you can understand that I am a woman of a certain size and I feel intimidated right now, so can we make it work so you can do your job and I can feel less frightened?'" the 25-year-old recalled.