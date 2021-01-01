Samara Weaving was 'starstruck by everyone' on set of Nine Perfect Strangers

Samara Weaving was "starstruck by everyone" on the set of Nine Perfect Strangers.

The TV adaptation of Liane Moriarty's novel tells the story of nine people who book into a luxury wellness retreat run by the mysterious Masha, played by Nicole Kidman, with other cast members including Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Shannon, and Luke Evans.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan U.K., Samara admitted she couldn't help but feel starstruck by her co-stars, and stated, "The whole experience was like a dream. I was starstruck by everyone."

Nicole recently revealed that she met most of the cast right when they began filming their first scene together and took the method acting approach, staying in character during the whole production.

However, Samara insisted that her fellow Australian was "lovely" and she felt lucky to have a one-on-one scene with her.

"I hadn't met Nicole before, but she's lovely and everything you've read about her is true - she's incredible, kind and funny. And when she clicks into character, she's really incredible to watch. I felt very lucky to do a scene with her," the 29-year-old praised.

Samara plays Jessica Chandler, a social media influencer with body dysmorphia who is trying to fix her marriage to Ben.

Nine Perfect Strangers is airing weekly on Hulu in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in the U.K.