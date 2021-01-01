Ben Affleck protects Jennifer Lopez from overzealous fan at Venice Airport

Ben Affleck was forced to step in when an overzealous fan tried to take a photo of Jennifer Lopez while they made their way to Venice Airport on Saturday.



The Hollywood stars stole the show when they stepped out at the premiere of The Last Duel during the Venice Film Festival on Friday evening, with the appearance marking the first time they have walked a red carpet together since they reunited as a couple.



However, Ben and Jennifer were faced with a little drama while they headed into the airport the following day, with a man photographed attempting to take a selfie with the Jenny from the Block hitmaker, and the Gone Girl actor quickly blocking the stranger and putting his hand on his chest to stop him getting any closer. One of the pair’s bodyguards soon stepped in and removed the man from the situation, with Ben, 49, and Jennifer proceeding to walk into the airport and catch their flight.



Neither star commented on the incident.



The A-list couple hit headlines around the world when they arrived at the debut of The Last Duel, which was co-written by Ben and Matt Damon. Jennifer dazzled in a white Georges Hobeika couture dress with plunging Swarovski-embellished neckline, while her beau rocked a classic Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo.



The stars originally dated from mid-2002 to early 2004, but resumed their relationship soon after Jennifer, 52, confirmed her split from Alex Rodriguez in April.