James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet marry in France

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet have tied the knot.



The younger brother of British royal Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wed the financial analyst during a ceremony held in Bormes-les-Mimosas in the south of France on Saturday.



Middleton took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of himself and his new bride smiling happily at the camera with one if their dogs in the background.



"Mr & Mrs Middleton," he captioned the sweet photo. "Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village of Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am."



Middleton began dating Thevenet in 2018, with the pair getting engaged the following year. They initially planned to get married in 2020, but were forced to postpone the nuptial twice as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.



While Middleton and Thevenet have shared few details about their wedding, editors at Hello! magazine reported that the 34-year-old's eldest sister, Catherine, her husband Prince William, were in attendance with their three children.