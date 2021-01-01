Pregnant Olivia Munn 'feeling really good'

Olivia Munn is feeling "really good" during her second trimester of pregnancy.

Last week, The Newsroom actress's stand-up comedian boyfriend John Mulaney revealed during a talk show appearance that they are expecting their first child.

While Olivia initially remained tight-lipped about the exciting news, during an interview with Mario Lopez for Access Daily, the star shared that she is doing well and is grateful to have received so much positive support from her fans.

"I'm feeling really good and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing. There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up. I've heard about it, but they really come up in full force," she said. "There's a really great dad tribe too, everyone comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me."

Olivia went on to share that she is still not sure whether or not she will find out the sex of the baby before she gives birth.

"I haven't decided if I'll find out yet or not but I'll take that to heart. It's a good surprise to find out, there's very few surprises in life," the 41-year-old smiled.