Tom Cruise finally wraps filming Mission: Impossible 7

Tom Cruise has finally completed shooting Mission: Impossible 7 following a series of production delays.



Over the weekend, director Christopher McQuarrie shared a photo of him and Cruise sitting on an overturned train carriage, which was plunged into a quarry as part of the final stunt setpiece, and praised the film's cast and crew for their hard work making the movie amid the pandemic.



"All you need is good people. To our indomitable, unstoppable, unrelenting cast and crew: Even under the best of circumstances, it should have been impossible. Even having seen it, we can't believe what you've achieved," he wrote on Instagram. "Words can never adequately express our gratitude and admiration – not only to you, but to your loved ones. You are the best in the world."



In the comments, Guardians of the Galaxy star Pom Klementieff, a new addition to the cast, responded with three purple heart emojis.



The production has suffered many setbacks. The team was gearing up to begin filming in Italy when the pandemic hit in March 2020, and it resumed in the U.K. in July last year, although production was halted on a couple of occasions due to positive Covid-19 tests.



Cruise, who was recorded having a scathing outburst at crew members for failing to follow safety protocols in December, previously told Empire magazine in May that it has been difficult making a stunt-heavy globe-trotting blockbuster amid the health crisis.



"I am responsible for thousands, if not tens of thousands, of jobs," he shared. "All my friends in the industry, people that are in distribution, and my crew were like, 'What are we going to do? I could lose my house!' So I told the studio and I told the industry, 'We're going back. We're going to get everyone back to work. We're going to start shooting in the summer. And we're going to figure out how to do it safely.'"



Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to be released in September 2022.