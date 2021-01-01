Kylie Jenner 'so sad' to be skipping 2021 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner won't attending the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night.

The reality TV star was expected to be on the star-studded guest alongside her famous siblings, including Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian, and their mother, Kris Jenner.

However, Kylie took to Instagram on Monday to share that she will be skipping the prestigious fashion event this year.

"I'm so sad I couldn't make it this year. I can't wait to see all the looks," she wrote.

Earlier this month, Kylie confirmed she and partner Travis Scott are expecting their second child together. The pair is already parents to three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Even though Kylie will be missing the Met Gala, she has made several appearances at New York Fashion Week shows, including presentations for LaQuan Smith and Revolve.

The 2021 Met Gala, to be co-chaired by Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka, will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.