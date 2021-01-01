Kate Hudson engaged

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa are engaged.



The Almost Famous actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of her kissing her longtime partner and flashing her hand, complete with new engagement ring, at the camera.



In the caption, Kate wrote, “Let’s go!” and added bride, groom, and church emojis.



The Hollywood star and musician started dating in December 2016 and welcomed a daughter named Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa in October 2018. Kate was married to Chris Robinson from 2000 until 2006, with the pair sharing a son named Ryder, and also had a long-term relationship with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, with the former couple becoming parents to son Bingham in July 2011.



Following the engagement news, the 42-year-old’s friends Sara and Erin Foster, who are Danny’s stepsisters, posted congratulatory messages.



“Whoa. It’s official. Not gonna lie, been a hard secret to keep. I may have slipped and told a few people,” stated Sara, while Erin added: “Finally we are officially sisters!!”