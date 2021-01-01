Kate Beckinsale 'feeling better' after hospitalisation

Kate Beckinsale is “feeling a lot better” following a hospital stay.

Over the weekend, editors at TMZ reported that the actress had been taken for medical treatment for a back issue. She had been in Las Vegas filming new movie, Prisoner’s Daughter.

But on Monday, Kate took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a hospital bed with an IV in her arm, and added in the caption: “Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love.”

In response, many of the star’s celebrity friends sent her "get well soon" messages.

“Oh dear I’m just catching up I hope everything’s OK,” wrote Andie MacDowell, while Sarah Silverman posted, “Oh my gosh! Friend!”, and Paris Hilton added: “Feel better beauty.”

Kate has not yet uploaded any further updates.