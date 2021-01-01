Jeff Bridges reveals cancer is in remission

Jeff Bridges has revealed his cancer is in remission.

Last October, the Oscar-winning actor announced that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, and was undergoing chemotherapy.

On Monday, Bridges posted a lengthy message on his website in which he shared that a 9-inch x 12-inch mass had shrunk to the size of a "marble" following the treatments.

But while the cancer was in remission, he recently had a five-week hospital stay as a result of contracting Covid-19.

"Covid kicked my a*s good, but I am double vaccinated and feeling much better now," he wrote, adding that although he experienced "moments of tremendous pain" he felt "happy and joyous most of the time".

Elsewhere in the note, Bridges explained that he is nearly finished with oxygen assistance, and is looking forward to walking his daughter Haley down the aisle at her upcoming wedding.

"This brush with mortality has brought me a real gift," the 71-year-old insisted. "Life is brief (and) beautiful. Love is all around us, and available (at) all times. It's a matter of opening ourselves to receive the gift. We, (I) often want some other gift that life isn't giving us. I mean, who would want to get cancer and Covid? Well... it turns out I would. I would, because I get to learn more about love, (and) learn things that I never would have if I never got it."