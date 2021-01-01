Kylie Jenner missed Met Gala to 'focus on health'

Kylie Jenner reportedly pulled out of the 2021 Met Gala to focus on her health.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to Instagram on Monday to confirm her absence from the event, after officially announcing last week that she was expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott.

"I'm so sad I couldn't make it this year, i can't wait to see all the looks," the 24-year-old posted on her Instagram Stories amidst an array of throwbacks to looks past, including her head-to-toe lavender Versace ensemble from 2019.

According to an insider speaking to E! News, the youngest Jenner opted to skip the event to focus on her health.

"She pulled out last minute because she is overwhelmed and just doesn't feel great," the source explained. "She did a lot this past weekend and pushed it. Kylie has been going back and forth for the last two months on if she wanted to attend or not and decided she doesn't really need to go. Kylie is focused on her pregnancy right now and just wants to take it easy."

Other family members from the Kardashian-Jenner family attended the event, including Kris Jenner, who gushed over the news of her daughter's second pregnancy.

"I'm really excited," the 65-year-old told E! News, noting that this will be her 11th grandchild. "It's really great."