Kim Kardashian wore full face of make-up under Met Gala head mask

Kim Kardashian sported a full face of make-up to the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night even though her outfit covered her entire head.

The 40-year-old went incognito in an all-black Balenciaga look that covered every inch of her body, including her face. The ensemble consisted of a long-sleeved turtleneck bodysuit with an oversized T-shirt dress with a pleated train. Kardashian completed the look with jersey boots, gloves, and a mask - and still pulled out all of the stops on glam.

Poking out of her mask was a high ponytail that fell nearly to the floor, while the reality TV star's longtime make-up artist, Mario Dedivanovic, showed off his kit for the event on Instagram, pointing to KKW Beauty essentials such as a neutral eyeshadow palette and eyeliner.

Some fans speculated that the cosmetics mogul paired up for the event with her estranged husband Kanye West, who has been sporting similar looks in promotion of his new album Donda. However, Kardashian's date for fashion's big night was Demna Gvasalia, creative director of Balenciaga, who sported a face-covering black hoodie and sweatpants.

A source speaking to People revealed West's connection to the look, and commented, "Even though Kanye is not attending tonight, his presence will be felt on the carpet. It was Kanye who introduced Kim to Demna and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga."

They continued: "This look on Kim is like a new subculture and fashion statement. No logo, no face, but everyone knows it's her. Kanye gave her the courage to push creativity and people's imagination through art. It's the ultimate confidence."