Sharon Osbourne feels 'betrayed' over The Talk exit

Sharon Osbourne feels "betrayed" over her dramatic departure from The Talk.



The TV personality exited the talk show earlier this year after she came under fire for defending her friend Piers Morgan over his criticism of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and getting into a heated, emotional discussion about racism with her co-host Sheryl Underwood.



Speaking to DailyMailTV about her departure, Osbourne insisted she was set up by a CBS executive who fed Underwood her line about Osbourne seemingly giving validation to Morgan's "racist" comments by standing by him.



"They all knew the question and they all knew what was going down. I felt totally betrayed," she said, adding that her co-hosts broke a "secret pact" they made a month before the incident in which they vowed not to ambush each other live on air.



"To leave me for 20 minutes on live TV... on live TV... unprepared, not produced, not knowing what's going on," Osbourne continued. "They didn't cut because they liked the controversy and they liked that everybody would be talking about this because they needed something for the show that was going into the toilet. So they thought, well, she's got the biggest following. Let's go for her.



"I felt totally betrayed, not protected by CBS. I felt used. I felt like an old shoe... They didn't care. It was a set up and it was set up by one of the executives."



CBS representatives responded by issuing the same statement they released back in March in which they declared their investigation found no evidence that "CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts”.



Elsewhere in the interview, Osbourne shared that she underwent three months of therapy following her departure and was forced to hire 24/7 security due to death threats against her and her family.