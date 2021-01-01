Lewis Hamilton spotlights young Black designers at the Met Gala

Lewis Hamilton bought a table at the Met Gala to showcase Black designers.



The 36-year-old Formula 1 star, who is known for his stylish tailored suits at the annual fashion event, turned the spotlight away from himself by hosting four up and coming Black designers including Theophilio, Kenneth Nicholson, and Jason Rembert.



Hamilton explained his decision to actress Keke Palmer, who served as Vogue's Met Gala correspondent, on the red carpet on Monday.



"Tonight, I'm really fortunate. Anna (Wintour) agreed to host my table and I brought four incredible Black talented designers and so we got a great host of people tonight - highlighting beauty, excellence, and talent," he said.



Speaking to other Vogue reporters, the racing champion, who wore a Nicholson design to the event, explained the importance of using his platform.



"The Met is the biggest fashion event of the year, and for this theme (In America: A Lexicon of Fashion), I wanted to create something that was meaningful and would spark a conversation. So that when people see us all together, it will put these Black designers at the top of people's minds," he explained.



The event comes a day after the Formula 1 legend survived a disastrous crash with fellow driver Max Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix. Verstappen's car was launched into the air during the race, landing on his rival Hamilton's car.



"It's days like today, I am reminded of how lucky I am," Hamilton wrote of the crash on Twitter. "It takes a millisecond to go from racing to a very scary situation. Today someone must have been looking down, watching over me!"