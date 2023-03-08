Amanda Bynes' conservatorship extended until 2023

Amanda Bynes' conservatorship has been extended for almost two more years.



The Hairspray star's mother Lynn Bynes submitted a status report regarding the conservatorship in July, and after reviewing the documents, a judge decided to extend it until 8 March 2023, according to Us Weekly.



Court documents obtained by the publication on Monday show that Lynn must file another status report before 25 January 2023 so a judge can decide whether to extend it further.



The She's the Man actress was placed under a conservatorship in 2013 after she was hospitalised on a 72-hour mental-health evaluation hold following her increasingly erratic behaviour. Lynn was put in charge of the conservatorship the following year and has remained in that position ever since.



A source told E! News last week that Amanda's relationship with her parents is in a much better place than in recent years.



"Her relationship with her parents is wonderful at the moment," the insider said. "The shift in her relationship with her parents really had a lot to do with the pandemic, too... it really made her appreciate her loved ones even more. So, when they were finally able to see each other again, they were able to spend that quality time together and that strengthened their bond a lot."



The 35-year-old booked into a treatment centre last summer for stress and anxiety but is now said to be "doing better than ever”.



She is currently working to complete her degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles and is reportedly still engaged to her partner Paul Michael.