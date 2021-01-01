Chrissy Teigen has had 'cheek fat' removed from face

Chrissy Teigen recently underwent a procedure to have fat removed from her cheeks.

Earlier this week, the TV personality took to her Instagram Stories to post a video showcasing the results of her visit to Dr. Jason Diamond's clinic for "buccal fat removal".

"I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here," Chrissy stated to the camera. "And since I quit drinking, I'm really seeing the results, and I like it. Yeah, I did it, what?"

She added the caption, "No shame in my Dr. Diamond game."

According to experts at the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the goal of buccal fat removal is to thin the cheeks, specifically in the area of the cheek hollows.

"Although a face that is naturally soft and filled out is considered youthful, some people find that their face feels too full, even chubby," the organisation's website reads. "The size of the buccal fat pad varies with each individual patient, and the buccal fat pad in each cheek may be different sizes."

Previously, Chrissy revealed she had undergone liposuction on her armpits and breast implant surgery. She had the implants removed in June 2020.

Earlier this month, the 35-year-old announced that she had been sober for 50 consecutive days, and would have reached nearly a year without drinking alcohol if it wasn't for a few "wine hiccups". She had decided to cut back on alcohol after deciding she no longer wanted to "embarrass" herself or have issues sleeping.