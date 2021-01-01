Amanda Bynes' lawyer insists conservatorship extension reports are inaccurate

Amanda Bynes' lawyer has insisted that reports about her conservatorship being extended are inaccurate.



Speaking to People, David Esquibias said reports stating that the 35-year-old's conservatorship was extended by almost two years until March 2023 were false as it can be terminated at any time.



"Her conservatorship is not extended through March 2023. It is open day to day," he said in a statement. "A status report regarding her health and welfare was recently filed and approved by the court. By law, the next status report is due in two years. Her conservatorship will terminate when it is no longer convenient for Amanda."



Lynn, the actress' mother, was granted temporary conservatorship after her daughter was hospitalised on a 72-hour mental-health evaluation hold following her increasingly erratic behaviour. The conservatorship was later made permanent.



Esquibias told the publication in January that Bynes was doing well, noting that she "lives by the beach" and "attends SoulCycle classes." He confirmed recently that she is working on her degree at California's Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. Bynes graduated with an associate's degree from the institute in 2019.



The Amanda Show star opened up about her struggles with substance abuse and mental health in an interview with Paper in 2018. "My advice to anyone who is struggling with substance abuse would be to be really careful because drugs can really take a hold of your life," she said. "Everybody is different, obviously, but for me, the mixture of marijuana and whatever other drugs and sometimes drinking really messed up my brain. It really made me a completely different person."