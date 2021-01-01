Adam Sandler and Jim Carrey pay tribute to Norm Macdonald

Adam Sandler, Jim Carrey and Steve Martin have paid tribute to fellow comedian Norm Macdonald following his death on Tuesday.



The comedian, writer and actor passed away at the age of 61 following a private battle with cancer, and his fellow stars took to social media to react to the news on Tuesday.



Sandler, who co-starred with Macdonald in the film Billy Madison, mourned the loss on Instagram, writing, "Every one of us loved Norm. Some of the hardest laughs of my life with this man. Most fearless funny original guy we knew. An incredible dad. A great friend. A legend. Love u pal (sic)."



Carrey tweeted, "My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10 year battle. He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him," while Martin simply wrote, "We loved Norm MacDonald. One of a kind."



Other comedians pointed to the star as their comedic inspiration, including Seth Rogen, who tweeted, "I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting, I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the all time greats."



Talk show host Conan O'Brien commented, "I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I'm so sad for all of us today," while Patton Oswalt tweeted, "NOOOOO GODDAMIT. Oh my God what is even happening. Good bye, Norm. You were never not 100% hilarious."



Over the course of his career, Macdonald appeared in numerous movies and served as a guest on talk shows, including Late Night with David Letterman and The Howard Stern Show. Most recently, he hosted Norm Macdonald Has a Show on Netflix.