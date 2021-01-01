Lin-Manuel Miranda surprises fans for Broadway reopening

Lin-Manuel Miranda shocked fans by making a surprise Broadway appearance on Tuesday.

The Hamilton creator appeared outside of the Richard Rodgers Theatre with a megaphone three hours before showtime.

With it, he led a group of Broadway performers in a rendition of New York, New York - a song from the musical On the Town which was popularised by Frank Sinatra.

"Get a mask, get vaccinated, and come see live theatre!" Miranda shouted to the crowd.

The In The Heights star publicised the appearance shortly beforehand on Twitter. With a photo of the megaphone and a computer monitor, he wrote of his plans to do a "Ham4Ham", which according to the New York Times, "was a performance by Hamilton cast members outside the theatre that accompanied a lottery for tickets to see the show."

There were no free tickets that accompanied this appearance, he clarified in the tweet.

Miranda has been raising money for the organisation Broadway Cares throughout the pandemic. After an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition last year, the writer raised $52,000 (£37,600).

After its longest shutdown in history, the New York staple reopened its doors on Tuesday night. The return brings back some of the musical theatre's most popular shows, including Wicked, The Lion King, and Hamilton.