Gabrielle Union recounts 'terrifying' encounter with racists in Croatia

Gabrielle Union has recalled a "heartbreaking and terrifying" encounter with a group of racists during a visit to Croatia in 2019.

In an extract of her new memoir, You Got Anything Stronger?, shared with People magazine, the L.A.'s Finest actress opens up about how she and some friends decided to visit one of the locations where Game of Thrones was filmed in Dubrovnik, and entered what they thought was a gay bar.

However, the group quickly discovered they were actually surrounded by Jim Crow memorabilia and "Neo-Nazi" patrons who followed them out of the venue and down the street.

"I've never experienced that level of hatred and the threat of physical violence," she recounted. "It was such a jolt. And the fear and adrenaline of what happened left us all numb."

And while the shocking experience remains forever ingrained in her memory, Gabrielle insisted that people of colour in the U.S. are regularly subjected to "microagressions" and "all out assaults" on a regular basis.

"We think we're post racial but we're not. And that is beyond disappointing. I don't think people understand the violence that comes with racism, whether it's if you're being chased or you're having to watch someone wear blackface to collect a paycheck. It's violent," the 48-year-old continued.

Gabrielle's latest book of essays is on sale now.