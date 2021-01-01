Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hope to inspire couple outfit trend

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hope to inspire other couples to wear matching outfits.

The Jennifer's Body actress and her musician boyfriend have often stepped out in coordinating ensembles ever since going public with their relationship in June 2020, and even sport complementary looks when spending time off-duty.

Reflecting on her fashion transformation in a video for The New York Post's Page Six, Megan insisted that they are fine with other people taking style cues from them.

"I haven't seen two grown adult people match their outfits this way," she stated. "Maybe it's like something you think about (in) high school or middle school even.

"There's a fun element that maybe people have been missing. You know, we're not too serious."

Megan went on to note that she and her Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star enjoy getting matching manicures and planning their outfits.

Yet, they have very separate spaces for all of their skincare products, with the brunette beauty revealing that Kelly, real name Colson Baker, has a "crazy skin care game" and owns "thousands of dollars' worth" of products.

"He actually puts a tonne of effort into that face," she smiled.