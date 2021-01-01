Jamie Lee Curtis supports Scarlett Johansson over Disney lawsuit

Jamie Lee Curtis has backed Scarlett Johansson amid her ongoing lawsuit against Disney bosses.

On Wednesday, Johansson was named among TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2021.

In an accompanying feature, Curtis voiced her support for the Marriage Story actress in relation to her breach of contract lawsuit over the media giant's decision to release her new movie Black Widow on streaming services as well as in theatres.

“I recently watched her own the screen as the Black Widow, who exacts revenge on a powerful figure who manipulates (emphasis on man) women to fight for him,” the Halloween Kills star began.

“And then, I saw her brilliant response to a real-life manipulation (emphasis on man), when she filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the studio, alleging its decision to release the film simultaneously in theatres and on streaming cost her substantial losses in pay,” she continued.

The actress concluded by applauding Johansson’s no-nonsense attitude.

“Whether as an assassin with a conscience, an actor with an emotional centre or, having just given birth to her second child, a fierce mother, the message is clear: Don’t f**k with this mama bear,” added Curtis.

Black Widow was released in July, and shortly after, Johansson filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company, alleging that the film's simultaneous release on Disney+ breached a stipulation in her contract that the movie receive a traditional theatrical release.

In response, lawyers for Disney issued a statement in which they claimed the lawsuit had "no merit” and alleged they had "fully complied" with Johansson's contract.