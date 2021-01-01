Irina Shayk dodges question about Kanye West dating rumours

Irina Shayk has dodged questioning over her rumoured relationship with Kanye West.

The Russian supermodel and Stronger rapper, who split from wife Kim Kardashian earlier this year, were first seen together at his birthday party held in Provence, France back in June, but by August, the pair was reported to have parted ways after several months of dating.

Irina was asked if she was in a relationship with Kanye in a new interview with High Snobiety, and while she didn’t flat out deny the speculation, she remained tight-lipped on the topic.

“Tomorrow there is going to be a rumour that I’m dating my doorman, O.K? Then after tomorrow, it’s going to be someone else,” the 35-year-old commented. “Look, there’s always something there, and I’m just keeping it to myself.”

Irina was previously in a relationship with Bradley Cooper from 2015 until 2019, with the former couple co-parenting a four-year-old daughter named Lea.

And in the chat, the fashion star revealed that Bradley is a very hands-on father.

“He’s a full-on, hands-on dad - no nanny,” she stated. “Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks - I didn’t call them once.”