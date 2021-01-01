Controversial The Activist series to be 'reimagined' as documentary

CBS executives are to "reimagine" the controversial The Activist series as a documentary.

Earlier this year, producers at the network announced that Usher, Priyanka Chopra, and Julianne Hough were set to co-host the reality TV competition show, in which six activists would be given the opportunity to team up with three high-profile public figures to bring about meaningful change within the fields of education, health, and the environment.

While The Activist was originally due to premiere next month, following criticism of the concept and online backlash regarding the judging panel aspect, bosses have decided to retool the show entirely.

"The Activist was designed to show a wide audience the passion, long hours, and ingenuity that activists put into changing the world, hopefully inspiring others to do the same," a CBS representative commented in a statement. "However, it has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities every day. The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort. As a result, we are changing the format to remove the competitive element and reimagining the concept into a primetime documentary special."

A release date for the documentary has not yet been confirmed.

Earlier this week, Hough issued a lengthy statement on her Instagram page addressing the feedback, and wrote, "Thank you for using your voices, calling me in, your accountability, and your candour. I am deeply listening with an open heart and mind."

Usher and Chopra have not yet commented.