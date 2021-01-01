Kim Kardashian 'couldn't see' Kendall Jenner in viral Met Gala photo

Kim Kardashian has admitted she couldn't see Kendall Jenner in the now-viral photo of them at the Met Gala.

Following the fashion event held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday night, a snap of Kendall appearing confused as Kim greeted her at the bash while wearing a head-to-toe black Balenciaga outfit complete with face mask, began circulating on social media.

In response to the humorous memes, Kim took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to re-post a variety of the best of them.

"Kendall was calling my name and I couldn't see who it was but I saw the outline of her sparkly dress," she commented.

For the big night, Kendall opted for a crystal-studded nearly-nude gown made for her by the team at Givenchy.

And in her post, Kim revealed that she rated her younger sister as one of the best-dressed celebrities at the bash.

"The most beautiful girl in the world," she stated of her sibling, before adding of Rihanna's black Balenciaga look: "No one does cool and glam like she does."