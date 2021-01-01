Sarah Paulson hints at departure from American Horror Story

Sarah Paulson isn't sure if she will be back for another season of American Horror Story.



The 46-year-old, who has appeared in nine of the last ten seasons of Ryan Murphy's anthology horror series, discussed her uncertainty on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.



"I don't know," the Emmy-winner said when asked if she will be partnering with the director again. "It's the first time in about three years where I don't know.



"I think this is my last season of Horror Story, probably. I mean, I don't know. Every time (Murphy) comes to me with some whack-a-doodle character, I tend to be like, 'Yes, let's do it!' I don't know, this is the first time. So we'll see."



American Horror Story was renewed for three more seasons in January 2020. Its most iteration, American Horror Story: Double Feature, is currently airing, with Paulson portraying a character named Tuberculosis Karen. Paulson also stars in Murphy's American Crime Story: Impeachment, which focuses on the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal, as Linda Tripp.



Paulson's comments come months after she revealed on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast that she wasn't happy about doing the Roanoke season in 2016.



"I was so underwhelmed by the whole experience because I felt like I had entered into a new place inside of myself in terms of what I thought possible, in terms of what I might be willing to see if I can do," she said. "I felt really kind of trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to do American Horror Story. As much as it's my home and I've loved it always, it was the first time I felt like I wish I could have gone to Ryan and said please let me sit this one out. You know, let me out."