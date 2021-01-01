Bam Margera's wife Nicole Boyd files for custody of their son

Bam Margera's wife Nicole Boyd has filed paperwork to obtain full custody of their three-year-old son Phoenix Wolf.

Boyd, who married the Jackass star in 2013, filed legal documents in Los Angeles on Wednesday, stating in her filing that she is willing to allow him monitored visitation, but that she must approve the monitor he selects, according to TMZ.

Child custody proceedings are usually attached to a divorce, but Boyd has not filed a petition to end their eight-year marriage.

The move comes three months after Jackass director Jeff Tremaine obtained a three-year restraining order against Margera. In the claim, the director alleged he'd received threats from the star via text and social media.

Earlier this year, the skateboarder sued several Jackass crew members, including co-star Johnny Knoxville and producer Spike Jonze, and Paramount Pictures, claiming he was wrongfully fired from the upcoming film Jackass Forever.

In the lawsuit, Margera alleged that he was pressured into signing a wellness agreement while in rehab in 2019 in order to take part in the film, so he was contracted to stay sober for the duration of the shoot and commit to regular drug testing. Margera was fired after testing positive for the prescription drug Adderall, which he claimed in the lawsuit to have a prescription for and thus should not have been let go. He is suing for damages and asking for an injunction to block the film's release, and he has called on his social media followers to boycott the movie too.

When asked about the disagreement by TMZ, co-star Steve-O replied, "I love Bam, but I have no how he managed to get anybody to file a lawsuit. I read it, and it's absurd."