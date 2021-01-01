Priyanka Chopra apologises for participation in The Activist

Priyanka Chopra has apologised for her participation in the original format of The Activist.



The 39-year-old actress, who was set to co-host the show, put out a statement on social media after it was announced that the controversial competition program would be reworked and become a primetime documentary series.



"I have been moved by the power of your voices over the past week. At its core, Activism is fueled by cause and effect, and when people come together to raise their voice about something, there is always an effect," The White Tiger star began. "You were heard."



"The show got it wrong, and I'm sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you. The intention was always to bring attention to the people behind the ideas and highlight the actions and impact of the causes they support tirelessly," she continued. "I'm happy to know that in this new format, their stories will be the highlight, and I'm proud to collaborate with partners who have their ear to the ground and know when it's time to hit pause and re-evaluate.



"There is a global community of activists who fight the fight every single day and put their blood, sweat and tears into creating change, but more often than not, they are rarely heard or acknowledged. Their work is so important and they too deserve to be recognized and celebrated. Thank you to each and every one of you for all that you do."



Chopra was due to co-host the show alongside Julianne Hough and Usher. In its original format, the series was to focus on six activists from around the world who would compete against each other in challenges to promote their causes.



CBS and its partner for the series, Global Citizen, faced immediate backlash about the concept. Hough put out a statement earlier this week apologising for her participation in the series, and the network announced on Thursday that the format would be reworked.