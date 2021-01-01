Rose McGowan voices support for Nicki Minaj amid vaccine controversy

Rose McGowan is standing with Nicki Minaj after she suffered backlash for tweeting Covid-19 misinformation.



The Starships rapper came under fire earlier this week when she announced she didn't attend the Met Gala because of its vaccination policy, revealing that she is yet to be vaccinated because she needs to do more research into it and claiming that her cousin's friend "became impotent" and his "testicles became swollen" after he got the vaccine.



On Friday, former Charmed actress Rose took a stand with Nicki on social media and encouraged people to think about and question what leaders say.



"I stand with Nicki Minaj & all who see what is happening. Both of us know the powerful elite & it's likely you do not," she wrote. "If you are freaking out because she said something you don't believe, it's most likely because you are scared to examine the thought too closely. millionaires have become billionaires, billionaires are now trillionaires. think. question. just cos you want to believe what your cult leaders say, doesn't make it fact."



Nicki, who has yet to respond to Rose's message, recently claimed that she had scored an invite to The White House to discuss Covid-19 and the vaccine, but officials disputed her claim, insisting she was simply offered a phone call from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to answer any questions she may have. She subsequently maintained that she was telling the truth.