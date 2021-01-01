Idina Menzel experienced 'hard time' in lead-up to her 50th birthday

Idina Menzel has admitted she went through a "hard time" in the lead-up to her 50th birthday.



The Broadway icon celebrated turning the milestone age in May, but in a new interview with Glamour magazine, she revealed that she was worried she'd begin to feel like an "old lady".



"I am ashamed to say it, but I was having a hard time with it. I think it was subconsciously bothering me more than I led on, in regards to my relevance as a performer and actress. I'm feeling like the old lady sometimes, and that's not who I am. I feel very young at heart," said Idina. "I'm very vibrant, and the music I sing is for lots of young people. So, it's silly for me to play into that. But I will be honest and say I have to combat a lot of my own neuroses."



The Frozen star went on to note that she was encouraged by a conversation she had with her 12-year-old son Walker, whom she shares with ex-husband Taye Diggs.



"He says, 'Mom, don't look in the mirror and worry about how you look. You're beautiful,'" the star smiled. "I'm learning as a parent that you really have to walk the walk and talk the talk because that's what kids really see. They're so insightful."