Kirsten Dunst cares less about what people think of her as she gets older

Kirsten Dunst stopped caring so much about what people think of her following the birth of her first child.



The Bring It On actress and her partner Jesse Plemons welcomed their first child, a son named Ennis, in 2018, and she believes that was the turning point for her feeling completely free and uninhibited in her performances.



"It's nice to get older because you just care less about what people think of you," she told The New York Times. "I don't have fear in my acting, and it's the most freeing thing. That kind of happened after my first kid: You have this attitude where you'll just lay all your chips on the table, because what's the point of not?



"I'm not afraid to share my pain. I don't have any walls up when it comes to sharing those parts of myself. And it's my job to share all that stuff."



During the interview, Dunst revealed that she and Plemons were also parents to a four-month-old son named James Robert, who she described as "a hungry angel".



She went on to admit that the past few months have been exhausting as Plemons has been away shooting a new movie.



"I'm so tired, I haven't slept through the night in four months," she confessed. "I've developed an eye twitch, too (laughs)... Yeah, I'm in a really special place."



Dunst, 39, is currently receiving rave reviews for her performance in Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Plemons.