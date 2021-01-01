Amy Schumer shares health update following endometriosis surgery

Amy Schumer had her uterus and appendix removed during recent endometriosis surgery.

The Trainwreck actress took to Instagram over the weekend to post a photo, taken by her husband Chris Fischer, showing her wearing a hospital gown, along with the caption: "If you have really painful periods you may have #endometriosis."

In an accompanying video, Amy revealed that her surgeon had discovered a serious case of the condition, in which tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes.

"So, it's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out," she said. "The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it. There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I'm, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains."

Following Amy's post, a number of her celebrity friends posted "get well soon" messages.

"Thank you so much for sharing your endo story. Over 200 million women worldwide suffer with this. Hope you feel better soon! @endofound," wrote Padma Lakshmi, who has suffered from the condition since she was a teenager, while Debra Messing commented: "Oh my goodness, 30?! So happy they are gone and you won't have that pain anymore. Heal well Am!"

Back in August 2020, Amy opened up about her battle with severe morning sickness while she was pregnant with her son Gene, now aged two, as well as her experiences of in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

"We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me," she said during an appearance on Sunday Today with Willie Geist. "I don't think I could ever do IVF again.

"I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again," the 40-year-old continued. "We thought about a surrogate. But I think we're going to hold off for right now."